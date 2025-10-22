Boat Brigade U.S. and South Korean Marines carry an inflatable boat into the water during training as a part of the Korea Marine Exchange Program in South Korea, April 4, 2016. The exchange is designed to increase interoperability and reinforce the alliance between the United States and South Korea. The U.S. Marines are assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Erick Loarca SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.05 MB) Credit: Cpl. Erick Loarca VIRIN: 160404-M-CD417-057B.JPG Photo Gallery