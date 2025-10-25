An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen train to extinguish an aircraft fire at the 165th Airlift Wing's Regional Fire Training Facility in Savannah, Ga., April 4, 2016. The airmen conducted a joint training exercises to maintain operational readiness. The firefighters are assigned to the Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont Air National Guards. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew J. Merlock

Aircraft Fire Training

Airmen train to extinguish an aircraft fire at the 165th Airlift Wing's Regional Fire Training Facility in Savannah, Ga., April 4, 2016. The airmen conducted a joint training exercises to maintain operational readiness. The firefighters are assigned to the Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont Air National Guards. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew J. Merlock

  • Download: Full Size (1.08 MB)
  • Credit: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Merlock VIRIN: 160404-Z-XX826-168.JPG
Photo Gallery