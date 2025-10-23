Assault Course

Marines fire an M240 medium machine gun to provide supporting fires for Marines maneuvering through an assault course during Platinum Lynx 16-3 at Babadag Training Area, Romania, March 26, 2016. The exercise aims to build NATO allies’ capabilities, reinforce relationships in a combined-training environment and increase operational proficiencies among U.S., Romanian, Slovenian and Bulgarian forces. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler A. Andersen