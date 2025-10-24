Night Notes

As seen through a night-vision device, an Army paratrooper notes measurements at night during Exercise Rock Sokol at Pocek Range in Postojna, Slovenia, March 10, 2016. The training exercise between U.S. and Slovenian troops focuses on enhancing readiness between allied forces. The paratrooper is assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara