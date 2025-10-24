Combat Camera

Air Force airman 1st Class Sean Carnes fires an M4 carbine rifle in a tactics training event during Scorpion Lens 2016 on Fort Jackson, S.C., March 7, 2016. Scorpion Lens is an annual training evolution with two distinct, complementary components. The first component focuses on advanced tactical weapons training, and the second focuses on photography and videography documentation standards in combat situations. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder