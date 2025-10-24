An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force airman 1st Class Sean Carnes fires an M4 carbine rifle in a tactics training event during Scorpion Lens 2016 on Fort Jackson, S.C., March 7, 2016. Scorpion Lens is an annual training evolution with two distinct, complementary components. The first component focuses on advanced tactical weapons training, and the second focuses on photography and videography documentation standards in combat situations. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder

Combat Camera

Air Force airman 1st Class Sean Carnes fires an M4 carbine rifle in a tactics training event during Scorpion Lens 2016 on Fort Jackson, S.C., March 7, 2016. Scorpion Lens is an annual training evolution with two distinct, complementary components. The first component focuses on advanced tactical weapons training, and the second focuses on photography and videography documentation standards in combat situations. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder

  • Download: Full Size (1.54 MB)
  • Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder VIRIN: 160307-F-CC297-741B.JPG
Photo Gallery