Hornet Direction

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Emmanuel Bonsu directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Tophatters of Strike Fighter Squadron 14 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 23, 2016. Bonsu is an aviation boatswain's mate. The Stennis is operating as part of the Great Green Fleet on a regularly scheduled 7th Fleet deployment. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago