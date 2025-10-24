Jungle Operations

Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with an instructor at the 25th Infantry Division's Tropic Lightning Academy and Jungle Operations Training Center in Hawaii, Feb. 9th, 2016. The JOTC trains soldiers on survival, communication, navigation, waterborne and patrol base operations, in a jungle environment. DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro