Fighter Pre-Flight

Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Anderson performs preflight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft during a training exercise at Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 27, 2016. Airmen from U.S. and Greek forces participate in the multinational training exercise. Anderson is a crew chief assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano