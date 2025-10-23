House Clearing Exercise

U.S. and South Korean Marines prepare to clear a house during a Korean Marine Exchange Program exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2015. The goal of the exchange is to enhance and improve interoperability of U.S. and South Korean forces and build warfighting capabilities as partners. The U.S. Marines are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines Regiment. U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jorge A. Rosales