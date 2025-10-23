An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and South Korean Marines prepare to clear a house during a Korean Marine Exchange Program exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2015. The goal of the exchange is to enhance and improve interoperability of U.S. and South Korean forces and build warfighting capabilities as partners. The U.S. Marines are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines Regiment. U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jorge A. Rosales

House Clearing Exercise

U.S. and South Korean Marines prepare to clear a house during a Korean Marine Exchange Program exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2015. The goal of the exchange is to enhance and improve interoperability of U.S. and South Korean forces and build warfighting capabilities as partners. The U.S. Marines are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines Regiment. U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jorge A. Rosales

Photo Gallery