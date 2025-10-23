An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class K. Butler signals an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter as it refuels aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 19, 2015. Butler is a boatswain's mate assigned to Maritime Strike Squadron 72. The Bulkeley is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class M. J. Lieberknecht

Yellow Signal

