Reaper Readiness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Landon conducts preflight checks on an MQ-9 Reaper equipped with Gorgon before a sortie on Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 5, 2015. Landon is an aircraft specialist assigned to the 62nd Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron. Gorgon Stare provides continuous broad-area motion imagery to find and fix targets within the field of view. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys