Machine Gun Prep

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Blake Werner prepares a .50-caliber machine gun aboard an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter over the South China Sea, Dec. 19, 2015. Werner is a naval aircrewman tactical helicopter. The Seahawk is assigned to the USS Fort Worth, which is on a rotational deployment to support the U.S. rebalance to the Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Antonio Turretto Ramos