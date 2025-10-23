Rendering Honors

Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley render honors as an Army carry team moves the transfer case of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Joshua L. Wheeler during the dignified transfer of his remains at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Oct. 24, 2015. Secretary Carter attended the ceremony to pay his respects to the fallen soldier. DoD photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz