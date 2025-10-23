Fighting Fire With Fire

Marines run through smoke during a live-fire assault portion of a combat readiness evaluation on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 6, 2015. The evaluate prepares them for their upcoming deployment rotation. The Marines are assigned to the 1st Marine Division's 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Devan K. Gowans