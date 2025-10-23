An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class B. Duncan signals an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard the USS Gonzalez in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 18, 2015. The Gonzalez is deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class P. Sena

Gonzalez Signals

  Download: Full Size (1.56 MB)
  Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class P. Sena VIRIN: 151218-N-VE959-159.JPG
