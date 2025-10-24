Artillery Endeavor

A U.S. Marine participates in artillery live-fire rehearsals during Platinum Lynx 16-2 on Smardan Training Area, Romania, Dec. 8, 2015. Exercise Platinum Lynx 16-2 is a NATO-led multinational exercise designed to strengthen combat readiness, increase collective capabilities and maintain proven relationships with allied and partner nations. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melanye E. Martinez