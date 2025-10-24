Iraq Arrival

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter shakes hands with Army Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland after arriving in Baghdad, Dec. 16, 2015. Carter is on a weeklong trip to the Middle East to meet with leaders, and thank troops for their service and sacrifice, especially during the holiday season. MacFarland is in charge of the coalition to fight the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL. DoD photo