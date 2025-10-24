Bridge Signal

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer J. Weir signals to the bridge aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage during a replenishment at sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 13, 2015. The Ramage is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Weir is an electronics technician. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class C. A. Hawley