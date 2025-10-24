Field Training

U.S. Marines conduct field training with Romanian and Moldovan armed forces during Platinum Lynx 16-2 at Smardan Training Area, Romania, Dec. 9, 2015. Exercise Platinum Lynx 16-2 is a NATO-led multinational exercise designed to strengthen combat readiness, improve collective capabilities and maintain proven relationships with allied and partner nations. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melanye E. Martinez