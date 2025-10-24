Osprey in Flight

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey travels over mountainous terrain during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise near Albacete, Spain, Dec. 7, 2015. The exercise is part of a monthlong training curriculum hosted by the Tactical Leadership Program, a collaboration of 10 NATO nations tasked with training future flight commanders. The Osprey team is with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Vitaliy Rusavskiy