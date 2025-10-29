An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force Col. Pete Fesler, 1st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Beadles, 1st Fighter Wing chief master sergeant, lay a wreath in front of a French flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 11, 2015. The wreath-laying ceremony was held in remembrance of the victims of recent terrorist attacks in Paris. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert

Wreath Ceremony

  • Download: Full Size (1.3 MB)
  • Credit: Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert VIRIN: 151211-F-UN009-043.JPG
