An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

President Barack Obama speaks to reporters after meeting with his National Security Council about the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, as Defense Secretary Ash Carter, second from left, stands at his side at the Pentagon, Dec. 14, 2015, Vice President Joel Biden, far left, and Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., right, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, look on. DoD photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz

Obama Remarks

President Barack Obama speaks to reporters after meeting with his National Security Council about the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, as Defense Secretary Ash Carter, second from left, stands at his side at the Pentagon, Dec. 14, 2015, Vice President Joel Biden, far left, and Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., right, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, look on. DoD photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz

  • Download: Full Size (0.94 MB)
  • Credit: Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz VIRIN: 151214-D-DT527-156.JPG
Photo Gallery