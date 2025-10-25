Peace and Reconciliation American and Japanese veterans pour bourbon whiskey into the waters of Pearl Harbor as a way to observe and celebrate the continued peace and reconciliation between the two nations during a Blackened Canteen ceremony as part of the Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration Anniversary at the USS Arizona Memorial, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2015. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.78 MB) Credit: Staff Sgt. Chris Hubenthal VIRIN: 151206-F-AD344-170.JPG Photo Gallery