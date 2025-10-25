An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

American and Japanese veterans pour bourbon whiskey into the waters of Pearl Harbor as a way to observe and celebrate the continued peace and reconciliation between the two nations during a Blackened Canteen ceremony as part of the Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration Anniversary at the USS Arizona Memorial, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2015. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal

Peace and Reconciliation

American and Japanese veterans pour bourbon whiskey into the waters of Pearl Harbor as a way to observe and celebrate the continued peace and reconciliation between the two nations during a Blackened Canteen ceremony as part of the Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration Anniversary at the USS Arizona Memorial, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2015. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal

  • Download: Full Size (0.78 MB)
  • Credit: Staff Sgt. Chris Hubenthal VIRIN: 151206-F-AD344-170.JPG
Photo Gallery