Holiday Visit

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Ellyn Dunford, talk with U.S. service members and their families after a USO show on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Dec. 5, 2015. The chairman is visiting U.S. service members deployed overseas while bringing the 2015 USO Entertainment Troupe on a holiday tour to perform for U.S. troops in Europe, Africa and Asia. DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen