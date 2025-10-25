Corrosion Inspection

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Marsh, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Phillip Botts conduct a corrosion inspection on an E-2C Hawkeye in the hangar bay of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 25, 2015. Marsh is an aviation structural mechanic and Botts is an aviation electronics technician. The aircraft is assigned to Airborne Early Warning Squadron 123. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer Seaman Anderson W. Branch