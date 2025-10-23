An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Ash Carter receives the Lifetime of Service award from the American Red Cross in the National Capital Region during the organization's annual Salute to Service Gala at the Hilton Hotel in McLean, VA., Nov. 20, 2015. Carter has spent more than three decades leveraging his knowledge of science and technology, global strategy and policy as well as his deep dedication to the men and women of the Department of Defense to make our nation and the world a safer place. U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.

Award

Secretary of Defense Ash Carter receives the Lifetime of Service award from the American Red Cross in the National Capital Region during the organization's annual Salute to Service Gala at the Hilton Hotel in McLean, VA., Nov. 20, 2015. Carter has spent more than three decades leveraging his knowledge of science and technology, global strategy and policy as well as his deep dedication to the men and women of the Department of Defense to make our nation and the world a safer place. U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.

  • Download: Full Size (1.93 MB)
  • Credit: Army Sgt. Jose Torres Jr. VIRIN: 151120-A-ND255-113.JPG
Photo Gallery