Award

Secretary of Defense Ash Carter receives the Lifetime of Service award from the American Red Cross in the National Capital Region during the organization's annual Salute to Service Gala at the Hilton Hotel in McLean, VA., Nov. 20, 2015. Carter has spent more than three decades leveraging his knowledge of science and technology, global strategy and policy as well as his deep dedication to the men and women of the Department of Defense to make our nation and the world a safer place. U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.