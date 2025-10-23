Porcelain Layer

U.S. Navy Chief Noel Toledo uses a brush to stack porcelain on a molar in the dental lab aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in the waters south of Japan, Nov. 18, 2015. The carrier and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force to protect and defend the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Toledo is the ship's dental department's leading chief petty officer. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan McFarlane