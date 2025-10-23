Tug Lines

U.S. sailors cast off lines to a tug while getting underway from Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo in Sasebo Harbor, Japan, Nov. 13, 2015. The sailors are assigned to the USS Stethem, which is patrolling the 7th Fleet area of operation to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officeer 2nd Class Kevin V. Cunningham