President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Honor to retired Army Capt. Florent A. Groberg during a ceremony at the White House, Nov. 12, 2015. Groberg received the medal for actions during a combat engagement in Kunar province, Afghanistan, Aug. 8, 2012, while he was the commander of a personal security detail for the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He and another soldier, Army Sgt. Andrew Mahoney, identified and tackled a suicide bomber, saving the lives of the brigade commander and several others. U.S. Army photo by Eboni L. Everson-Myart

