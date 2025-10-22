Southern Seas 2015

U.S. Navy Airman Mariah Ftacek performs a turnaround check on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 7, 2015. The George Washington is deployed for Southern Seas 2015. The exercise enhances interoperability, increases regional stability, builds and maintains regional relationships with countries in the region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Mai