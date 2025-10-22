An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Airman Mariah Ftacek performs a turnaround check on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 7, 2015. The George Washington is deployed for Southern Seas 2015. The exercise enhances interoperability, increases regional stability, builds and maintains regional relationships with countries in the region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Mai

Southern Seas 2015

U.S. Navy Airman Mariah Ftacek performs a turnaround check on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 7, 2015. The George Washington is deployed for Southern Seas 2015. The exercise enhances interoperability, increases regional stability, builds and maintains regional relationships with countries in the region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Mai

Photo Gallery