Exercise Ultimate Reach

Army paratroopers load onto an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Ultimate Reach on Pope Army Airfield, N.C., Nov. 3, 2015. The U.S. Transportation Command tests the ability of the 18th Air Force to plan and conduct strategic airdrop missions. The paratroopers are with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team. U.S. Air Force photo by Marvin Krause