Hercules Effort

U.S. airmen inspect a C-130 Super Hercules on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 30, 2015. U.S. and international partners in East Africa provide security and force protection to support aligned regional efforts and protect U.S. interests. The U.S. airmen are aircraft maintainers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Barry Loo