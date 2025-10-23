An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. soldier smiles as he demonstrates how to high crawl with weapons to Iraqi army engineers at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Oct. 25, 2015. The high crawl allows a soldier to move faster than the low crawl while still allowing for a low silhouette. The U.S. soldier is assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team. U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Nelson Rodriguez

High Crawl

A U.S. soldier smiles as he demonstrates how to high crawl with weapons to Iraqi army engineers at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Oct. 25, 2015. The high crawl allows a soldier to move faster than the low crawl while still allowing for a low silhouette. The U.S. soldier is assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team. U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Nelson Rodriguez

Photo Gallery