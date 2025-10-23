High Crawl

A U.S. soldier smiles as he demonstrates how to high crawl with weapons to Iraqi army engineers at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Oct. 25, 2015. The high crawl allows a soldier to move faster than the low crawl while still allowing for a low silhouette. The U.S. soldier is assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team. U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Nelson Rodriguez