An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks with reporters as they prepare to depart Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 30, 2015, on an eight-day trip to advance the next phase of the U.S. military’s rebalance to the Asia-Pacific region. Carter intends to meet with U.S. service members and leaders from more than a dozen nations across East Asia and South Asia, to help modernize longtime alliances and build new partnerships. It is Carter’s third visit to the Asia-Pacific region in eight months. DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz

Asia-Pacific Trip

Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks with reporters as they prepare to depart Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 30, 2015, on an eight-day trip to advance the next phase of the U.S. military’s rebalance to the Asia-Pacific region. Carter intends to meet with U.S. service members and leaders from more than a dozen nations across East Asia and South Asia, to help modernize longtime alliances and build new partnerships. It is Carter’s third visit to the Asia-Pacific region in eight months. DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz

  • Download: Full Size (1.71 MB)
  • Credit: Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz VIRIN: 151030-D-DT527-032.JPG
Photo Gallery