Rocket Launchers

Marines fire rocket launchers during a live-fire and maneuver exercise during an integrated training event on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 24, 2015. During the exercise, Marines conduct infantry mission tasks, and offensive and defensive stability operations.The Marines are assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler A. Andersen