Aeromedical Evacuation

Aeromedical evacuation members load a patient onto a West Virginia Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Southern Strike 16 at Stennis International Airport in Hancock County, Miss., Oct. 28, 2015. The Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Center hosts the multiservice training exercise, which runs through Nov. 6, 2015. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter