An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Aeromedical evacuation members load a patient onto a West Virginia Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Southern Strike 16 at Stennis International Airport in Hancock County, Miss., Oct. 28, 2015. The Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Center hosts the multiservice training exercise, which runs through Nov. 6, 2015. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter

Aeromedical Evacuation

Aeromedical evacuation members load a patient onto a West Virginia Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Southern Strike 16 at Stennis International Airport in Hancock County, Miss., Oct. 28, 2015. The Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Center hosts the multiservice training exercise, which runs through Nov. 6, 2015. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter

Photo Gallery