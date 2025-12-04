Scout Sniper Screening

Marines plot their next route during a patrol exercise as part of a scout sniper platoon screening exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 23, 2015. The exercise required candidates to move to an extraction point while evading a simulated enemy. The Marines are with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paul S. Martinez