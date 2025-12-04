An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines plot their next route during a patrol exercise as part of a scout sniper platoon screening exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 23, 2015. The exercise required candidates to move to an extraction point while evading a simulated enemy. The Marines are with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paul S. Martinez

Scout Sniper Screening

Marines plot their next route during a patrol exercise as part of a scout sniper platoon screening exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 23, 2015. The exercise required candidates to move to an extraction point while evading a simulated enemy. The Marines are with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paul S. Martinez

Photo Gallery