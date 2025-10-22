Securing a Culvert

South Carolina Army National Guard 1st Lt. Benjamin Sternemann, left, and Spc. Connor Ulyatt secure a section of culvert pipe with sand bags as a team of engineers work to replace a washed out culvert on a Lexington County road in Gilbert, S.C., Oct. 24, 2015. Sternemann and Ulyatt are assigned to the 1221st Engineering Company. South Carolina Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun