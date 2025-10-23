Georgia Band Show

Master Sgt. Steve Przyzycki, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band percussionist, counts down for the crowd during a marching band performance in Kvareli, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2015. From Oct. 15-19, 33 bandsmen from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band traveled to the Republic of Georgia for several events including performing in the First International Military Bands Festival in Tbilisi. This is the first time in nearly 10 years that the USAFE Band has traveled to conduct a mission in the Republic of Georgia. Georgia and the U.S. are proven military partners and engagements like these help to further strengthen the bonds between our two nations. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane