Navy Cmdr. Donald Tenney, right, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albuquerque, stands on the bridge as the submarine prepares to depart San Diego for the final time, Oct. 21, 2015. An inactivation ceremony on Naval Base Point Loma marked more than 32 years of Naval service. Albuquerque is en route to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Wash., to begin inactivation and eventual decommissioning. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom

Final Departure

  • Download: Full Size (0.91 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom VIRIN: 151021-N-TE668-021.JPG
