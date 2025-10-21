An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class John Barkmeyer releases an ammo-feed chute from an MK 38 25mm machine gun following a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan at sea south of Japan, Oct. 20, 2015. The Ronald Reagan and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the United States, allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke

Ammo Feed Chute

