Rainbow Replenishment

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter picks up ordnance during an ammunition replenishment for the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 13, 2015. The Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove