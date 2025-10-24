An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. soldiers move into a fire position during a combined arms live-fire exercise in Pabrade, Lithuania, Oct. 14, 2015. The soldiers are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. The training event was part of Operation Eagle Shock, a training exercise between the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Lithuanian Land Forces. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin

Smoke Cover

  • Download: Full Size (1.12 MB)
  • Credit: Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin VIRIN: 151014-A-RJ696-004.JPG
Photo Gallery