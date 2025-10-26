Firing Flares

Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs release flares after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over southwest Asia, Oct. 13, 2015. The Warthogs are assigned to the 163rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and the Stratotanker to the 340th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron. Coalition forces fly daily missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Queen