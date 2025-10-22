Women's Equality Day

Air Force Lt. Col. Christine Mau puts on her helmet before taking her first flight in the F-35A aircraft on Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., May 5, 2015. Mau is deputy commander for the 33rd Operations Group. Mau, who previously flew F-15E Strike Eagles, made history as the first female F-35 pilot in the program. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marleah Robertson