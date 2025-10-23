PARIS PRESSER

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Spencer Stone briefs reporters during a news conference with U.S. Ambassador to France Jane D. Hartley in Paris, Aug. 23, 2015. During the event, Hartley hailed Stone and his friends, U.S. Army Spc. Alek Skarlatos and college student Anthony Sadler, as heroes for their actions to thwart an attack by a gunman on a Paris-bound train. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane