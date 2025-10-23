An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks while conducting a news conference with Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the Pentagon, July 1, 2015. During the event Carter announced the president’s nomination of Lt. Gen. Robert Neller, right center, as the next Marine Corps commandant. Neller would replace Gen. Joseph Dunford, right, who has been nominated to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Carter Announces Nomination for Marine Corps Commandant

Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks while conducting a news conference with Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the Pentagon, July 1, 2015. During the event Carter announced the president’s nomination of Lt. Gen. Robert Neller, right center, as the next Marine Corps commandant. Neller would replace Gen. Joseph Dunford, right, who has been nominated to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Photo Gallery