Carter Participates in News Conference in Tallinn, Estonia

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, second from left, participates in a combined press conference with Lithuanian Defense Minister Juozas Olekas, far left, Estonian Defense Minister Sven Mikser, third from left, and Latvian Defense Secretary Janis Sarts in Tallinn, Estonia, June 23, 2015. Carter is in Europe to meet with European defense ministers and participate in his first NATO ministerial as defense secretary.