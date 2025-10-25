Winnefeld Attends Parade in his Honor at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C.

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., left, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Gen. John M. Paxton Jr., center, and Marine Corps Col. Benjamin T. Watson, garrison commander, salute during the pass and review portion of the evening parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 11, 2014. The Marines held the parade in Winnefeld's honor.