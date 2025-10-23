Hagel Presents Congressman With Lincoln Medal

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, right, stands with U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell Jr. of Michigan after presenting him with the Lincoln Medal at Ford Theatre’s annual gala in Washington, D.C., June 22, 2014. The annual award is given to individuals, who through their work, accomplishments or personal attributes, exemplify the legacy and character embodied by President Abraham Lincoln.